UK Netflix Users Rush to Cancel Accounts as Password-Sharing Crackdown Takes Effect

Google search data analysis has revealed a significant surge in online searches for the ‘Cancel Netflix account’ in the United Kingdom (UK). The searches skyrocketed by 2,939% on 24 May, coinciding with Netflix’s efforts to crack down on password sharing.

According to a recent study conducted by KingCasinoBonus, the interest in the term ‘Cancel Netflix account’ has risen by over 30 times the average volume.

ALSO READ Drive Your Car Straight into Your Apartment at This Ultra-Luxury Tower in Dubai

This surge in searches began when Netflix started sending emails to its UK users who were sharing passwords outside their households. The email message emphasizes that a Netflix account is intended for personal use within one’s household.

Simultaneously, searches for ‘Netflix password sharing’ experienced a spike of 1,469%, as UK-based account holders sought information about the impact of the new policy.

Netflix has started notifying users that a monthly fee of £4.99 will be implemented if they share their account with people outside their household. This fee is part of Netflix’s strategy to increase its subscriber base.

Searches for ‘Cancel Netflix subscription,’ ‘Cancel Netflix,’ and ‘Delete Netflix’ in the UK have surged by 2,400%, 753%, and 705%, respectively, within the last week since Netflix announced its crackdown on password sharing.

ALSO READ Here’s What You Can Do if You Forget Your Driving License at Home in Dubai

Research conducted by Digital-i, as reported by the Guardian, has indicated that approximately one-quarter of Netflix’s 15 million UK subscribers share their passwords with others.

Ionut Catalin Marin, CEO of KingCasinoBonus, commented on these findings, expressing that Netflix’s move to target password-sharing users aims to encourage more people to subscribe.

However, it appears that users have been put off by this initiative. The data has shown a remarkable increase in the number of Netflix users seeking to cancel their accounts.