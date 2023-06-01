TikToker Arrested Again for Filming Inside Police Station [Videos]

Another day, another TikToker got in trouble for their social media shenanigans.

Raees Jaffar managed to get himself arrested twice in a single day due to a TikTok video. Granted, the first time it had nothing to do with TikTok, but it was his fault both times.

Tiktoker Raees Jaffar was initially caught by police officers for not having ownership documentation for his car. He was taken to the Shah Faisal police station for this infraction, but while waiting for his parents to bring in the documents, he had the bright idea to film a TikTok with his feet up on the desk.

Enjoy.

He was then forced to apologize in front of a camera for his bail. In the video, he is questioned about who he is and where he’s from. He explains what happened at the police station, and why he got arrested in the first place. He then says that he’s truly sorry for his actions and should be given another chance.

Here’s the full video.

Moral of the story? Do not film TikToks where you obviously shouldn’t. Or in fact, most public places.