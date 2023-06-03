FBR to Contribute to Inland Revenue Common Pool Fund 2023

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will contribute to Inland Revenue Common Pool Fund-2023 from the rewards given to the Inland Revenue officials on detection of tax evasion, meeting revenue targets, or showing extraordinary performance in making assessments or successful prosecutions in courts.

Under the S.R.O. 648(l)12023 issued by the FBR on Friday, the board has issued a draft of certain further amendments in “The Inland Revenue Reward Rules, 2021. Contribution to Inland Revenue Common Pool Fund 2023 has been issued according to the new rule.

An amount equal to 5 percent of the rewards sanctioned under Rule 5 in respect of officers in BS-17 & above and 2.5 percent of the rewards sanctioned under Rule 5 in respect of officials in BS-16 & below shall simultaneously be processed, approved, and deposited in the Inland Revenue Common Pool Fund-2023, FBR added.

As per revised rules, the term “Extraordinary Performance” means a duly notified activity-oriented task assigned to and performed by an officer or a staff or a group of officers or staff up to an exhibited degree of excellence and within the timelines prescribed and pre-notified for the purpose or any performance as is approved by the Chairman FBR including assessment or successful prosecution.