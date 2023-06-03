KCCI Delegation Meets Dar to Discuss Budget Proposals

A delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by Mr. Zubair Motiwala held a meeting with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today at FBR (Hqrs), to discuss the budget recommendations for Fiscal Year 2023–24.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Mr. Ashfaq Yousif Tola,Governor SBP, Chairman FBR, and senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Finance Minister for inviting the budgetary proposals from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI). They discussed the country’s present economic situation with the finance minister and informed him about the challenges they have been dealing with in carrying out business and economic activities.

They suggested solutions to the Finance Minister in the form of budgetary proposals to be taken into consideration in the forthcoming Federal Budget. The Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar praised the delegation’s budgetary suggestions and underlined the government’s resolve to address the problems that the business community is facing.

He also assured the business leaders that the government would do everything in its power to support the business sector for ease of doing business and economic growth and stability in the country. He assured that the government will put forward a business and people-friendly budget for fiscal year 2023–24. The KCCI delegation thanked the Finance Minister for considering their budgetary recommendations.