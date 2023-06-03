News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

UAE Recalls Thousands of Cars With Manufacturing Defects

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jun 3, 2023 | 5:48 pm

The Ministry of Economy (MoE) in UAE has issued 27 recall notices for thousands of cars due to manufacturing issues during the first five months of this year.

These recalls affect 34,386 cars from various models and manufacturers such as Ford, Mercedes, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Bentley, Dodge, and Land Rover.

In comparison to the same period last year, there has been a noticeable decrease of 41% in the number of recalls. Among the months, February saw the highest number of recalls, with 17,791 vehicles being affected.

During the first five months of 2022, the ministry issued a total of 65 recall notices for approximately 59,000 cars.

The recalls have been initiated to address a range of defects, including issues with windscreen wiper motors, doors, airbags, rear-view cameras, and the quality of welding between the steering column bracket and the cross-car beam.

These defects have the potential to compromise the safety and performance of the affected vehicles, making it crucial to take immediate corrective action.

To ensure the safety and functionality of the recalled cars, the dealerships responsible have reached out to all customers with affected models. They will conduct thorough inspections and carry out the necessary repairs for free.

Here is the table showing company-wise manufacturing faults in the recalled vehicles:

Manufacturer Recall Issues Number of Vehicles Recalled
Ford Steering wheel clock springs, airbag, front wiper motor, door latch springs, reprogramming the electronic parking brake, inspecting the quality of welding between the steering column bracket and the cross-car beam 17,603
Mercedes Installing water drain plug in spare wheel well, glass-panel bonding and replacing the sliding roof, air-conditioning system drain hoses 14,013
Jeep eCall system, which can alert emergency services in the event of an accident, reprogramming the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) 1,772
GMC/ Cadillac Rear-view camera, fuel pump module 309
Dodge Sensor of the tyre pressure monitor system 184
Lincoln Door latches 133
Isuzu Steering shaft lower second bolt tightening torque value 110
Kia Side air bag 92
Land Rover Third-row seat back latch defect 85
Mazda Airbag 49
Bentley Sharp edge on airbag deflector 36

 


