ECC Approves Grant of Rs. 402 Billion for Debt Servicing on Foreign Loans

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved a technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs. 402 billion in favor of the Ministry of Economic Affairs for debt servicing for foreign loans and credits.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, also approved a number of other supplementary and technical supplementary grants. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, and Federal Secretaries.

Other grants approved by the committee include Rs. 839.129 million as TSG in favor of the project titled “New Gwadar International Airport (NIGA)” of the Ministry of Aviation. Rs. 120.450 million TSG in favor of the Establishment Division for FY23 to meet the shortfall of ERE and Non-ERE components. Rs. 140. 584 million as TSG in favor of the Establishment Division for payment to government departments for services rendered from various sources.

ALSO READ NDMA to Get Rs. 12 Billion to Restock Relief Items

Further, a Rs. 116.499 million TSG was approved in favor of the Ministry of Human Rights for meeting the shortfall in essential expenditures in different organizations working under the ministry. Rs. 700 million as TSG in favor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to meet the shortfall during FY23. Rs. 48 million TSG in favor of the Ministry of Interior for release of funds to HQ Frontier Corps (North) KP, for construction of FATA Levies Centre at Shakas, Peshawar.

The committee also approved Rs. 470.827 million as TSG in favor of the Ministry of Interior for the payment of troops cost/subsistence allowance to personnel of Civil Armed Forces deployed in UN Peacekeeping Missions.

The meeting considered and approved a summary of the Ministry of Interior for the release of funds of Rs. 66.336 million as TSG for the construction of Frontier Constabulary Training Center, Michni, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The funds have been granted in aid to Pakistan by the US for capacity building of Civil Armed forces.

The committee also approved Rs. 347.99 million as TSG in favor of the Ministry of Interior to complete the raising process of the 6th Battalion of Pakistan Cost Guards for anti-smuggling purposes. Rs. 1,251 million as TSG in favor of the Ministry of Interior for the FATA Temporary Displaced Persons Emergency Recovery Project (TDP-ERP) of NADRA to serve the vulnerable families, affected by military operations.

The meeting approved Rs. 49.5 million as TSG in favor of the Ministry of Interior for further disbursement of the amount as financial assistance for the families of Shuhada and injured persons in Swat terrorism incident.

Rs. 9,145 million as TSG in favor of Power Division for the execution of 2×660 MW Coal-fired Power project Jamshoro. Rs. 48.429 million TSG in favor of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to meet the ERE shortfall. Rs. 1422.394 million as TSG in favor of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission to meet ERE shortfall.

Rs. 110.653 million as TSG in favor of the National Counter Terrorism Authority to strengthen NACTA within its current mandate and Rs. 5,252 as TSG million in favor of the Ministry of Defence for meeting ERE shortfall.