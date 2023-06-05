Here’s When Eid-ul-Azha Will Be According to Met. Dept.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Eid-ul-Azha will likely fall on Thursday, 29 June, based on their forecast for the sighting of the Dhul-Hajj moon.

According to the department’s Climate Data Processing Center, most parts of the country are expected to experience cloudy weather during the moon sighting. Sunset is projected to occur at 7:24 pm.

The center states that the moon can be visible for up to 80 minutes after sunset and must be at least 19 hours old to be seen. Based on this information, it is estimated that the Dhul-Hajj moon will be visible on 19 June, with the first day of Dhul-Hajj falling on 20 June and Eid-ul-Azha expected to be celebrated on Thursday, 29 June.

To facilitate public inquiries and planning, the cabinet division has already issued a notification outlining public and optional holidays for the upcoming year. According to this notification, there will be three holidays for Eid-ul-Adha on 29 June, 30 June, and 1 July, with an extra holiday of 2 July, which falls on a Sunday, making it a long weekend.

These dates are subject to change based on the actual sighting of the moon. A separate notification will be issued once the moon has been officially sighted.

The final announcement regarding the moon sighting will be made by the Central Sighting Hilal Committee which convenes on the 29th day of every Islamic month.