Here Are the Expected Long Weekend Dates in UAE for Eid Al-Adha

Eid Al-Adha is approaching, and UAE residents can expect a long weekend just before schools close for a two-month summer break.

The length of the weekend will depend on the Moon sighting, which determines the start and end of Islamic calendar months.

ALSO READ Direct Hajj Flights From Pakistan to Makkah Start on Monday

The holiday period for Eid Al-Adha is from the 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah in the Islamic calendar, but the dates in the Gregorian calendar can vary based on the Moon sighting.

As per the recent calculations, it is estimated that the holiday will likely be from Tuesday 27 June to Friday 30 June, resulting in a six-day break when combined with the regular weekend.

ALSO READ Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Launches New Flights to Turkey and Kyrgyzstan

If the Moon is sighted on the night of 18 June, Dhul Hijjah will begin on 19 June, leading to a six-day weekend starting on 27 June. If not sighted, Dhul Hijjah will begin on 20 June, resulting in a five-day weekend starting on 28 June.

The duration of the weekend, whether it is five or six days, will be confirmed on 18 June after the moon sighting.