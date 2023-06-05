New Future Consumer International Acquires ZIL Limited

New Future Consumer International, an emerging global consumer, and FMCG player, has successfully completed its foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan by acquiring a renowned PSX-listed fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, namely Zulfiqar Industries Limited (PSX Ticker: ZIL).

ZIL is the manufacturer of Capri Soap, a 50-year-old brand well-known and renowned across Pakistan.

This milestone achievement highlights the investor’s confidence in the potential of Pakistan’s economy and its vast consumer market, despite the challenging times both in Pakistan and globally.

The acquisition of ZIL marks an important step for NFCI, expanding its footprint in the rapidly growing FMCG sector of Pakistan. With this strategic acquisition followed by further investment, NFCI aims to capitalize on the brand’s strong market presence and leverage its expertise to further enhance the brand’s growth trajectory.

Pakistan’s economic landscape has faced its fair share of political and economic challenges in the last few years. However, the new investor remains optimistic about the long-term potential of the Pakistani market. The investment demonstrates their commitment to contributing to Pakistan’s economic development, creating job opportunities, and fostering innovation in the FMCG sector.

NFCI’s decision to invest in Pakistan reflects its confidence in the country’s resilient economy, favorable demographics, and untapped market potential. The acquisition is expected to bring new technologies, operational efficiencies, and product innovations to the FMCG sector, benefiting consumers and stakeholders alike.

NFCI is a UAE-based emerging global FMCG player with business development initiatives currently in the GCC, Russia, and Pakistan with local partners. With a commitment to responsible investing, NFCI aims to contribute to the growth and development of the region and countries in which it operates.

Dr Cobus Van Rooijen, the founder, and Managing Director of NFCI, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant decision, stating, “We are thrilled to have completed our FDI in Pakistan with the acquisition of ZIL. Despite the challenging times faced by Pakistan and the global economy, we firmly believe in the long-term growth potential of the country. We look forward to leveraging our global experience and resources to drive innovation, create employment opportunities, and contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth”.

The investor prioritized Pakistan as part of their global business development strategy in FMCG categories with strategic partners. “ZIL Limited has Capri as a fantastic heritage brand, which provides opportunities to expand into other personal care premium categories. We have identified Pakistan as a major investment opportunity based on demographics and anticipated consumption per capita growth in key consumer categories. We will continue to look for complementary investment opportunities with local partners,” said Dr. Cobus.

“Our ambitions are to extend to multiple categories in the current countries followed by market entries in other targeted geographies including Africa and CIS countries,” he said.

This investment is aligned with the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment and enhance the ease of doing business. It serves as a testament to the investor-friendly policies and conducive business environment that Pakistan offers to international investors.

Alpha Beta Core, a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm, also acting as Manager to the Offer, played its instrumental role in facilitating foreign investors in the successful acquisition of ZIL. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in the global expansion strategy of our investors and showcases the expertise and capabilities of our team in navigating such a strategic acquisition.

“We are thrilled to have supported our esteemed client and foreign investor in acquiring a leading FMCG brand in Pakistan,” said Khurram Schehzad, CEO at Alpha Beta Core. “This acquisition highlights our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional financial advisory services and our ability to navigate complex cross-border transactions. We are confident that our client’s investment in the Pakistani market will yield substantial returns and create mutually beneficial partnerships”, said Schehzad.

NFCI remains committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, sustainability, and social responsibility throughout its operations in Pakistan. The company aims to collaborate with local stakeholders, industry players, and government institutions to ensure the long-term success and sustainable growth of the acquired enterprise.