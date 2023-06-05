Official Roti Price Gets a Sudden Reduction in Islamabad

In a move aimed at promoting affordability and curbing profiteering, the Islamabad District Administration has announced a reduction in the price of Tandoori Roti.

As per the directives of the “Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977,” the cost of Tandoori Roti has been lowered from Rs. 20 to Rs. 18. The official notification is as follows:

The rising concerns over soaring food prices have become a constant bother, especially for the marginalized segments of Pakistan. The development is aimed at offering relief to such segments, especially within the twin cities.

Despite this price reduction for Tandoori Roti, the cost of Naan remains unchanged at Rs. 25. This step is aimed at preserving the diverse food options available to the people while simultaneously addressing the concerns of price control.

As the new fiscal budget draws closer, the government is taking several steps to offer relief to the general public. Whether or not this trend will continue in other basic commodities as well, remains to be seen.