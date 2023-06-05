Oil Supplies to Airports Resume With Road Issue Resolved

The Oil Tanker Contractors Association has been providing fuel to Islamabad International Airport and Peshawar International Airport. However, there has been a problem with a road that connects Islamabad to Kahuta, causing it to be closed for the past four days.

The association has been in talks with the local authorities to resolve this issue. They had decided to stop supplying oil to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Islamabad, and Peshawar airports in protest earlier today.

As per recent reports, the association has since successfully negotiated with the district administration, and as a result, they have called off their protest. This means that oil supplies to the airports and GB have resumed.

The protest was called off based on the administration’s assurance of restoring the road within three days.