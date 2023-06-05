Sindh Cracks Down on School Vans Fitted With CNG Cylinders

After numerous incidents, Sindh’s transport department has ordered a crackdown on illegally fitted CNG cylinders in all public transport vehicles, including school vans. The agency has ordered provincial commissioners and appropriate officials to strictly enforce a ban on CNG cylinder use.

Officials said that the government has warned public transport owners to cease using cylinders illegally. Yet, the use of vehicles with illegal CNG cylinders is quite common.

After the Supreme Court prohibited it in 2016, Karachi Deputy Inspector-General of Police Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema told the media that his department has begun issuing challans to such vehicles.

The traffic police chief said that the cylinder fires and explosions in public transport vehicles have also been investigated. Later, the home department ordered the removal of CNG cylinders from school vans, which helped the traffic police crack down on such vehicles.

The authorities have directed CNG-powered car owners to practice caution and warned of strict action against public transport vehicles with illegal CNG cylinders.