USA to Make Autonomous Braking Mandatory for All Cars Soon

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) is becoming a common technology in several new cars. GM stated that at least 95% of their vehicles, including 2023 models and newer EVs, feature standard AEB technology. A Ford representative tweeted that 96% of Ford cars, trucks, and SUVs include AEB with pedestrian detection.

Quick transition in the USA makes sense as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is suggesting that all new passenger automobiles and light trucks include AEB with pedestrian detection by 2028.

AEB, like other innovative driver-assistance systems, has multiple names. Regardless of the nomenclature, they all work the same. A vehicle’s sensor and software package automatically applies the brakes if a crash is imminent.

The new NHTSA rule would require all AEB systems to detect vehicles and pedestrians. NHTSA is “actively conducting research” on how well AEB systems respond to bicycles and motorbikes.

Due to increased transportation-related deaths and serious injuries due to accidents, the Department of Transportation (DOT) released its first National Roadway Safety Strategy in January 2022.

The DOT spoke in favor of normalizing AEB to make roadways safer. For years, NHTSA has advocated for additional AEB systems in cars to address the “serious safety problems”. However, the service is still in its formative stages and isn’t fully reliable in all cars.