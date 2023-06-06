Pakistani Students Develop Drone Ambulance for the Flood-Affected

Two students from Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur have developed a drone ambulance model to assist individuals affected by floods. The creators, Sumaya Bhutto and Tohftul-Nisa Mirani, are in their final year of studies in the Physics department and showcased their prototype at the annual Science Expo. Their inspiration for the project was to use drone technology to enhance healthcare delivery.

The drone ambulance has the capability to access areas challenging for humans, delivering essential medications and first aid to stranded people. It is also able to identify individuals who require assistance.

The drone is controlled remotely via a mobile phone or laptop and is equipped with a 1000 KV motor, which enables it to operate for 30-40 minutes at a speed of 70 meters per hour. It can carry a load of up to 30 kg and includes a built-in first aid box in its design.

Sumaya Bhutto elaborated that the drone is termed an air ambulance due to its capacity to deliver aid. She further pointed out that by utilizing more potent motors, the payload of the drone could be significantly enhanced.

Note: The image provided is solely for illustrative purposes.