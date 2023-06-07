Dubai Duty Free to Announce 1,000+ Jobs This Year

Dubai Duty-Free (DDF), led by CEO Salah Tahlek, is ramping up its recruitment efforts to meet the growing demand of Dubai International Airport (DXB).

It plans to hire 1,040 employees, bringing the total workforce to 5,698 by the end of this year, a 22.35% increase from the previous year.

This comes in response to projections that Dubai Airport will receive over 83 million passengers this year. The rise in travel can be attributed to factors like increased tourism, Dubai’s status as a popular destination, thriving business activities, and the expansion of flight networks by airlines such as Emirates and Flydubai.

To meet the rising demand, DDF aims to attract skilled and qualified employees. The company stays up to date with retail market trends and prepares in advance for peak travel seasons.

It offers a wide range of products and promotions for various occasions, holidays in UAE, and major events in important markets.

In 2022, DDF achieved impressive sales of AED 6.33 billion, a 78% increase compared to 2021. With over 17.3 million sales transactions, averaging approximately 46,912 per day, DDF sold over 47.3 million units of goods.

Alongside its growth, DDF has received the prestigious “Best Duty-Free Market in the Middle East” award for the 22nd consecutive year at the “Business Traveler Middle East Awards” in Dubai. This recognition supports its position as a leader in the region.