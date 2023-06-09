Here Are the Salient Features of Budget 2023-24

The federal government has just announced the budget for the financial year 2023-2024. There is an excess of new relief measures for the IT and real estate sectors and updated tax rates for cash withdrawals and imports. Here are the salient features for the financial year 2023-2024’s budget.

Export Regulatory Duty on the export of Molasses increased from 10% to 15%.

To discourage the use of inefficient Tungsten Filament Incandescent Bulbs, 20% RD is imposed on these bulbs and their parts.

Increase/levy of regulatory duty on the import of articles of glass to protect the local industry.

Changes in Descriptions of PCT codes of localized auto parts. (38) Conversion of Specific CD rate on Caustic Soda to Ad-Valorem rate.

Withdrawal of capping of the fixed duties and taxes on the import of old and used vehicles of Asian Makes above 1300 CC under SRO 577(I)/2005 by omitting serial numbers 4,5 and 6 of the said SRO.

The definition of smuggling is being proposed to be rephrased to enable Customs to conduct anti-smuggling operations within the territorial limits of the country.

Provincial Levies and Khasadar Force have been proposed to be added in the list of Government agencies mandated to assist Customs in anti-smuggling operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Penal provisions for offence of smuggling of essential commodities are proposed to be made more stringent.

Penal provisions for the offence of smuggling of banned and contra-banned goods are being proposed to be made more stringent.

To ease out congestion at border customs stations, the mandatory time for filing of goods declaration after arrival of goods in the border customs station is proposed to be reduced.

In order to facilitate the trade, the warehousing period for perishable items has been proposed to be enhanced from one month to three months.

The penalty on documents not found inside the consignment abolished.

The pitch of penalty on documents not uploaded electronically with the goods declaration is being rationalized to facilitate trade.

In order to reduce the clearance time and to eliminate human interaction, option is being provided to the respondent to go for adjudication through Customs Computerized System.

To facilitate the passengers travelling as a group who cannot file their own baggage declarations, the representative of the group of passengers is allowed to file baggage declaration on behalf of the group members.