KP Launches Raabta App to Streamline Driving License Services

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has announced the launch of Raabta, a groundbreaking mobile application designed to transform the license application process and enhance traffic management in the province of KP.

Raabta, meaning “connection” in Urdu, aims to bridge the gap between citizens and efficient license services.

With this innovative app, individuals can now apply for a driver’s license from the convenience of their own homes, eliminating the need for cumbersome paperwork and long queues at licensing centers.

“We are excited to introduce Raabta, a digital solution that will revolutionize the way citizens interact with the license application process,” stated the spokesperson of KPITB.

Our goal is to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience, empowering individuals and enhancing road safety in KP.

The Raabta app offers a wide range of features tailored to meet the needs of the citizens.

Users can access a mock test feature to prepare for the driver’s license exam, ensuring a higher success rate.

The app also provides comprehensive information on challans, allowing users to stay updated on violations and previous history.

Moreover, Raabta offers interactive traffic education, helping users understand and adhere to traffic rules and regulations effectively.

To further enhance user experience, Raabta includes a dedicated radio channel streamed by the traffic police.

This feature keeps users informed about live updates, traffic alerts, and important announcements, ensuring they stay connected with the latest information.

The launch of Raabta reflects KPITB’s commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of its citizens.

By digitizing the license application process and providing a holistic traffic management solution, KPITB aims to foster a safer and more efficient traffic ecosystem throughout the province.

To experience the convenience and power of Raabta, citizens can download the app from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

About KPITB: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) is a leading government institution responsible for promoting and implementing information technology initiatives in the province of KP. KPITB envisions a digitally empowered and technologically advanced KP, driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for its citizens.