Dubai-Bound Traveler Stopped in Karachi for Using Fake Documents

A passenger at Jinnah International Airport Karachi was prevented from boarding a flight to Dubai by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration. The passenger, identified as Muhammad Zubair, was found to be using counterfeit documents.

Muhammad Zubair had intended to travel to Dubai on international flight no: G9547. However, FIA officials conducting routine checks noticed inconsistencies in his travel documents.

ALSO READ UAE Unemployment Insurance Scheme Does Not Apply to Emirates Workers

Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that while Muhammad Zubair’s Pakistani passport had a valid Dubai work visa, the South African visa attached to his passport was determined to be fake.

Responding swiftly, the FIA apprehended Muhammad Zubair and transferred him to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.

ALSO READ Dubai Has The Highest Number of Billionaires in Middle East

FIA Clears Pilots Accused of Having Fake Licenses

Last month, the Aviation Sub-Committee, led by Senator Salim Mandviwala, convened an important session to discuss the cancellation of the licenses of 50 pilots over fraudulent activities.

Officials from the Directorate General (DG) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) attended the meeting aimed at discussing civil aviation issues. The Directorate General revealed that 16 out of 50 pilots have been cleared by the FIA following an investigation.