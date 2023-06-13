Jazz-Powered NIC Nurtures 295 Tech Startups, 24% Founded by Females

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, in partnership with Ignite (Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication), and Teamup, announced the successful incubation of 295 startups at the National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad.

Notably, 24% of these startups were founded by talented female entrepreneurs, showcasing their significant contribution to the startup ecosystem.

This announcement was made during an interactive event today to mark the graduation ceremony of NIC’s 10th, 11th & 12th cohorts in the presence of Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, and professionals from the wider tech ecosystem.

Established in 2016, NIC has served as a thriving innovation hub, attracting substantial investment and driving socioeconomic impact in Pakistan. With a track record of creating 20,000+ jobs, generating over Rs 6.5 billion in sales revenues, and attracting more than Rs 7 billion in investment for incubated startups, NIC has played a crucial role in accelerating its operations and fostering entrepreneurial growth.

Congratulating the graduating startups, Ahsan Iqbal said: “Supporting innovation is key to success and survival. To lead the country to the future and create an economic explosion, we need to build the creative skills of the future.

That’s why, in this budget, we have introduced Rs 80 billion worth of new initiatives for Pakistani youth, including a Rs 5 billion venture capital find. The goal is to present Pakistan as a global innovation hub in the next 25 years. To leapfrog to that level of success, we need to have unified efforts and create super positive synergies.”

According to Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, “The success of NIC in nurturing and empowering these startups is a testament to the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan. As the largest contributor to the Ignite fund, Jazz is fully committed to providing startups with the necessary resources and guidance to make a significant socioeconomic impact and contribute to the growth of Pakistan’s digital economy.

Our ongoing partnership with Ignite will further facilitate the startup ecosystem and promote entrepreneurship throughout the country.”

Addressing the graduates, Bilal Abbasi, General Manager Ignite, said, “With invaluable support from the IT ministry, Jazz, Ignite, and Teamup, NIC’s visionary approach is creating an ecosystem that fosters innovation, collaboration, and growth.

It has provided Pakistani startups with access to world-class mentors, industry experts, and resources that have helped shape their ideas into scalable businesses and eventually leading Pakistan to economic prosperity.”

It is pertinent to note that NIC Islamabad also houses Jazz xlr8, Pakistan’s premier accelerator program, helping startups enrolled in the program to scale and grow. Through Jazz Xlr8, 31 startups have been incubated, and 11 startups also got the opportunity to showcase their ideas and products at 4YFN Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The successful incubation of 295 tech startups showcases the commitment of Jazz and Ignite to foster innovation, drive economic growth, and create job opportunities in Pakistan.

The collaboration between Jazz and NIC continues to pave the way for further advancements in the entrepreneurial landscape, empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to realize their potential and contribute to Pakistan’s digital future.