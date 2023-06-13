Sindh to Get Several Hundred Hybrid Buses for Public Transport

A top Sindh official said the government will buy hundreds of Chinese hybrid buses in the next fiscal year (FY 2023-24).

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel stated that they have procured these buses due to their optimal fuel efficiency with plans to buy more of them later. The Sindh government budgeted Rs. 10 billion for 500 hybrid buses in FY 2023-24.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced Rs. 13.4 billion transport budget overall. The government has earmarked Rs. 6.1 billion for the Intra-District People’s Bus Service.

Rs. 2 billion has been set aside for transport infrastructure while Rs. 600 million have been allocated for new routes. Sindh Secretariat staff will present three new routes for the BRT services soon.

The Sindh Assembly heard the 2023-24 budget from Chief Minister and Finance Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. At the Sindh Assembly budget session, CM Murad Ali Shah announced Rs. 2.2 trillion state budget for various developmental projects.