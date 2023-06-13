Islamabad Police Begins Suspending Licenses of People Not Paying Fines

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has issued suspension notices for the driving licenses of 104 e-challan defaulters.

A PR officer reported on Monday that an additional 293 lawbreakers who had violated traffic regulations had submitted their 4,044 e-challans and paid a fine of Rs. 81 million. The department also issued 51,660 citations to motorcyclists who were driving without helmets.

He stated that the vehicles of e-challan violators are being tracked and impounded at various police stations using Safe City cameras. The remaining defaulters are informed via text messages and phone calls to pay their fines immediately.

By inputting their vehicle registration number at the ICTP’s official website, citizens can check the status of their e-challan dues. Those who have received an e-challan can pay them through the Jazz Cash mobile app or the JS bank wallet.

The Islamabad capital police are issuing e-challan tickets daily to the owners of vehicles violating traffic regulations using high-tech cameras and the Safe City Islamabad automatic system.