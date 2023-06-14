Dubai Officially Announces Eid Al-Adha Holidays

Dubai Government has officially announced the Eid Al-Adha holidays for the public sector. It means that employees in the government sector will have some time off to celebrate these important occasions.

The holiday will start on 9 Dhul Hijjah and continue until 12 Dhul Hijjah. These dates are determined by the government’s Department of Human Resources.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Begins Recruitment for 1,000+ Doctors

To identify the holiday dates in the Gregorian calendar, officials will look for the crescent moon on 18 June. This moon sighting will mark the beginning of a new Islamic month. Based on calculations, it is expected that Arafat Day will fall on 27 June, followed by Eid on 28 June.

Taking into consideration the regular Saturday-Sunday weekend, the holiday period will most likely be from Tuesday 27 June to Friday 30 June, giving employees a break of six days, which makes it the longest official holiday of the year.

Earlier, UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) also announced the Eid Al-Adha holidays for federal ministries and entities.

According to FAHR, the holiday will take place from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah as per the Islamic Hijri calendar.