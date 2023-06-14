Dubai Officially Announces Eid Al-Adha Holidays

Dubai Government has officially announced the Eid Al-Adha holidays for the public sector. It means that employees in the government sector will have some time off to celebrate these important occasions.
The holiday will start on 9 Dhul Hijjah and continue until 12 Dhul Hijjah. These dates are determined by the government’s Department of Human Resources.
To identify the holiday dates in the Gregorian calendar, officials will look for the crescent moon on 18 June. This moon sighting will mark the beginning of a new Islamic month. Based on calculations, it is expected that Arafat Day will fall on 27 June, followed by Eid on 28 June.
Taking into consideration the regular Saturday-Sunday weekend, the holiday period will most likely be from Tuesday 27 June to Friday 30 June, giving employees a break of six days, which makes it the longest official holiday of the year.
Earlier, UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) also announced the Eid Al-Adha holidays for federal ministries and entities.
According to FAHR, the holiday will take place from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah as per the Islamic Hijri calendar.