Punjab Govt Begins Recruitment for 1,000+ Doctors

The Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care in Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir has announced that the government is taking steps to address the shortage of doctors in government hospitals.

Over 1,000 new doctors will be recruited, and advertisements inviting applications will be published soon. The entire procedure will be conducted online to ensure credibility.

Dr. Nasir stated that the selection will be based solely on merit, without any recommendations or preferential treatment. This is to maintain transparency and fairness.

In addition, legislation will be enacted to protect the rights and well-being of doctors and staff during their duty hours.

Dr. Nasir also appealed to doctors to view their work as a form of worship, rather than just a job. This emphasizes the importance of their role in providing essential healthcare services to the community.

To further enhance transparency, the interview component has been removed from the process, ensuring a fair and impartial selection procedure in all aspects.