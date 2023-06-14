NEPRA Raises Power Tariff by Rs. 1.61 Per Unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has raised the electricity tariff by Rs. 1.61 per unit under fuel adjustment charges for April 2023 after conducting a hearing on May 31 on the matter.

According to a notification, the current tariff increase will exclude lifeline consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations while consumers across the country will get the increase separately in their bills for June 2023

Besides K-Electric, DISCOS will show the tariff hike on the basis of units billed in April 2023 in the consumer bills.

“While applying the fuel charges adjustment, the DISCOs concerned shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of courts, notwithstanding this order,” said the notification.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had earlier sought the NEPRA’s approval for Rs. 2.01 per kWh tariff hike through a petition citing that a total of 10,010.30 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy was generated in April at a cost of Rs. 10.2384 per kWh of which 9,734.91 GWh was delivered to DISCOs at a cost of Rs. 10.3975/kWh.

CPPA’s petition included information regarding the contribution of various sources from hydel, coal, furnace oil, gas and RLNG, nuclear, wind, bagasse, solar, and electricity import from Iran in energy production.