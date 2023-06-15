Ishaq Dar Announces Advance Salary for Eid-ul-Azha

The federal government has decided to disburse salaries for the month of June a week before Eid ul Azha, which is likely to fall on June 29.

Addressing a National Assembly session today, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that salaries for the month of June in advance to all serving government servants on 23 June on account of Eid-ul-Azha.

عیدالاضحی کے پیش نظر سرکاری ملازمین کی جون کے مہینے کی تنخواہیں 23 جون کو جاری کر دی جائیں گی وفاقی وزیر خزانہ اسحاق ڈار کا قومی اسمبلی کے بجٹ اجلاس میں اعلان@MIshaqDar50 @FinMinistryPak @PTVNewsOfficial pic.twitter.com/IAcYEeU8wC — National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) June 15, 2023

Pertinently, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier this month predicted that Eid-ul-Azha will likely fall on Thursday, 29 June, based on their forecast for the sighting of the Dhul-Hajj moon.

To facilitate public inquiries and planning, the cabinet division recently issued a notification outlining public and optional holidays for the upcoming year. Accordingly, there will be three holidays for Eid-ul-Adha on 29 June, 30 June, and 1 July, with an extra holiday of 2 July, which falls on a Sunday, making it a long weekend.

These dates are subject to change based on the actual sighting of the moon. A separate notification will be issued once the moon has been officially sighted.

The final announcement regarding the moon sighting will be made by the Central Sighting Hilal Committee which convenes on the 29th day of every Islamic month.