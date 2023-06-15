Bilawal Zardari’s 18 Foreign Trips in Just 9 Months Cost Pakistan Over Rs. 8 Crores

During the first nine months of the current government, 22 ministers undertook a total of 93 foreign visits.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari topped the list with 18 visits, including trips to the US and the UAE, among others, incurring expenses exceeding Rs. 80.5 million.

Hina Rabbani Khar ranked second with 11 visits to countries such as the US, UAE, China, Saudi Arabia, France, and Qatar, costing over Rs. 11.26 million.

Minister of Commerce Naveed Qamar and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources Musaddiq Malik had an equal number of visits, standing at 7 each. However, Naveed Qamar incurred higher expenses compared to Musaddiq Malik.

The total expenses for Naveed Qamar’s 7 visits amounted to Rs. 9.82 million, while Murtaza Masood’s 7 visits cost the treasury Rs. 8.27 million.

Health Minister Qadir Patel’s visits to the US and Switzerland alone accounted for expenses of Rs. 7.8 million.

Defense Production Minister Asrar-ul-Haq Minhas incurred expenses of Rs. 7.8 million during visits to five foreign countries. Shazia Marri, Faisal Kareem Kundi, Sajid Tori, and Ayaz Sadique had 4, 2, 3, and 2 visits respectively.

Aisha Ghaus Pasha and Ehsan Mazari had 4 visits each. The total expenses for ministers’ visits amounted to approximately Rs. 80.5 million, excluding the costs incurred by the Foreign Minister.