Price of Petrol to Remain Unchanged Till June 30

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 15, 2023 | 9:37 pm

The government has decided to keep the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel unchanged till June 30.

The change in prices was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a televised address. The new prices will be effective from June 16.

At the last fortnightly review of prices of petroleum products, the government reduced the price of petrol by Rs. 8 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel was slashed by Rs. 5 per liter.

The cut in prices was the second consecutive decrease as the government had cut the price of petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs. 12 and Rs. 30 per liter respectively at the previous review as well.

Cumulatively, the last two adjustments resulted in a decrease of Rs. 20 per liter in the price of petrol while the decrease in the price of high-speed diesel came to Rs. 35 per liter.

ProPK Staff

lens

Adult Actress Mia Khalifa Rumored to Join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDWP Gives Green Light to 25 Projects Worth Billions
Read more in proproperty
close
>