Price of Petrol to Remain Unchanged Till June 30

The government has decided to keep the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel unchanged till June 30.

The change in prices was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a televised address. The new prices will be effective from June 16.

At the last fortnightly review of prices of petroleum products, the government reduced the price of petrol by Rs. 8 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel was slashed by Rs. 5 per liter.

The cut in prices was the second consecutive decrease as the government had cut the price of petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs. 12 and Rs. 30 per liter respectively at the previous review as well.

Cumulatively, the last two adjustments resulted in a decrease of Rs. 20 per liter in the price of petrol while the decrease in the price of high-speed diesel came to Rs. 35 per liter.