CAA Suspends Flight Operations Across Airports in Sindh Due to Cyclone Biparjoy

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a notice on Friday, stating that flight operations at specific airports would be suspended if wind speeds exceed 30 knots. This action is a response to the anticipated strong winds associated with Cyclone Biparjoy. The airports affected by this notice include Karachi, Sukkur, Mohenjo Daro, and Nawab Shah.

According to CAA officials, landings or take-offs will not be permitted if wind speeds reach or surpass 30 knots at these airports. They emphasized that this precaution is crucial to ensure the safety of both aircraft and passengers, as high winds can significantly affect aviation operations. It’s important to note that this notice will remain in effect until midnight today.

Currently, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy is making landfall along the Indian Gujarat coast near the Jakhau port and the Pakistan-India border. Its current location is approximately 150 km from Keti Bandar, 200 km from Thatta, and 245 km from Karachi, with coordinates at Latitude 23.0°N and Longitude 68.3°E.

The landfall process is expected to be completed by midnight. The center of the cyclonic system is experiencing maximum sustained surface winds of 100-120 km/hour, with gusts reaching up to 130 km/hour. Sea conditions are described as rough to phenomenal, with a maximum wave height of 20-25 feet.