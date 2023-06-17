Dubai Police Now Offers Free Car Repairs to Some Residents

Dubai Police has introduced a convenient new service for drivers involved in accidents within the city. Now, motorists can have their cars repaired immediately after getting a report at a nearby fuel station.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the Dubai Police announced that the service, known as “On The Go,” will be available to motorists who have experienced minor accidents or incidents where the other party is unknown.

To provide this express service to the emirate’s residents, the Dubai Police has partnered with Autopro, a reputable car repair shop located at Enoc stations.

Previously, Enoc stations allowed drivers to obtain minor accident reports. Drivers can now proceed with the necessary repairs soon after completing the required paperwork. It also eliminates the need for drivers to visit separate locations for reporting and repairs.

Once drivers have obtained a minor accident report at an Enoc station, they can visit the Autopro shop. At the shop, the damaged vehicle will be transported to an authorized workshop, where professional repairs will be carried out.

Once the repairs are completed, the vehicle will be delivered back to the driver’s home. This end-to-end service ensures that drivers can have their cars repaired quickly and efficiently, without unnecessary delays or inconveniences.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of this new service is that it is offered free of charge to certain residents. Seniors, people of determination (individuals with disabilities), and pregnant women are eligible for free repairs.

For other drivers who do not fall into these categories, there is still an opportunity to benefit from the service at a fee of AED 150.