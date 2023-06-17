Dubai Announces Eid Al-Adha Lucky Draw With $54,000 in Prizes

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has launched its annual Eid Al-Adha Raffle Campaign, where shoppers have a chance to win a share of AED 200,000 ($54,000) in cash prizes. To enter, all you need to do is spend AED 200 at any of the participating malls.

Once you meet the spending requirement, you will receive a digital raffle coupon. This coupon gives you the opportunity to win one of 22 prizes, including six prizes of AED 15,000, six prizes of AED 10,000, and ten prizes of AED 5,000. The raffle draws will happen on all three days of Eid Al-Adha.

ALSO READ Nusrat Jahan Becomes First Muslim Woman Federal Judge in US

Majid Al Ghurair, the Chairman of DSMG, expressed excitement about the Eid Al-Adha Raffle Campaign and wants shoppers across Dubai to be a part of it.

He has promised an amazing retail experience with fantastic prizes. Al-Ghurair has invited everyone to join and enjoy the excitement as dreams come true and special memories are made through this draw.

ALSO READ Pakistan Appoint Former South African Pacer as Bowling Coach

The campaign started on 15 June, so you can start participating right away. DSMG aims to make the participation process easy and enjoyable for shoppers.