UAE Residents Face Massive Delays for US Visas 

UAE residents wanting to travel to the United States (US) are facing extreme delays during the US visa application process.

As reported by Khaleej Times, travel operators have said that the appointments are fully booked until September 2024, while the next one will only be available in October 2024.

Senior Manager for Inbound and Outbound Operations at Regal Tours Worldwide, Subair Thekepurathvalappil, stated that the US visa application demand has reached abnormal levels, adding that they get more than 20 inquiries per day regarding US visit visas.

According to Dhas Anthony, General Manager at Rejoice Travel and Tourism, the waiting time for B1 And B2 US visit visas has been extended till September next year, which can further increase in the near future.

Subair attributed this massive increase in demand to post-COVID travel, which has caused an increase the visa appointment time, as so many people want to travel internationally.

Speaking about different visas, Anthony explained that there is a US business visa for business tours to the US, commonly known as B1 visa. For tourism, he added that people can apply for a tourist visa, which is called a B2 visa.

The visit visa allows an individual to stay in the US for up to six months.

Via Khaleej Times