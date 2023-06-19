CDA Demolishes Hundreds of Illegal Structures in Islamabad’s F-11 Sector

On the direction of Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal, Chairman of the Federal Development Agency (Capital Development Authority CDA), an anti-encroachment operation is going on in full swing to keep Islamabad free of illegal constructions and encroachment.

In this regard, encroachments on government land were demolished by carrying out extensive operations in sector F-11, Bhika Syedan. Information Directorate, Land and Restoration, Islamabad Administration, and Islamabad Police participated in the operation.

According to details, 15 four walls including 133 rooms, 35 washrooms, 30 kitchens, and 23 gates built on government land in Sector F-11, Bhika Syedan were demolished with the help of heavy machinery.

The aim of the operation is to complete development works by eliminating encroachment from acquired land for sectors.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA said that by eliminating the encroachment, the remaining development works in Sector F-11, Bhika Syedan should be completed as soon as possible.

He further said that the operation launched to eliminate encroachment of acquired land for sectors will continue without discrimination.

CDA administration has been engaged in operations against illegal construction and encroachment for the past several months, which has resulted in the recession of billions of rupees of government land.