Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Meet Today to Sight Zil Hajj Moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to convene today in Karachi to sight the moon of Zil Hajj, the final month of the Islamic lunar year.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the chairman of the moon sighting committee, will preside over the meeting.

Simultaneously, zonal committees in various cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar, will also gather to observe the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th day of every Islamic month to determine whether the crescent moon has been sighted or not.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son for the sake of Allah Almighty.

It is traditionally observed by the ritualistic slaughter of animals, with the meat being shared among family members and the less fortunate.

Saudi Arabia has officially announced Eid Al-Adha 2023 dates after the Dhul Al-Hijjah crescent moon was sighted in the country on 18 June. According to the official announcement, Arafat Day will be observed on Tuesday 27 June followed by Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday 28 June.

In the United Kingdom, Muslim believers will celebrate Eid ul Azha on different days. The Central London Mosque has announced that it will observe Eid ul Azha on June 28, while Markazi Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat UK has declared Eid ul Azha on June 29.