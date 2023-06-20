UAE is Seeing a Worrying Increase in Road Accidents

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has observed a concerning increase in road accidents in 2022, according to figures released by the Ministry of Interior.

Road accidents have increased by 13 percent to 3,945 in 2022, up from 3,488 in 2021. Interestingly, the annual fatalities caused by road crashes decreased from 381 in 2021 to 343 in 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of people injured in road crashes has nearly doubled from 2,620 in 2021 to 5,045 in 2022.

Thomas Edelmann, Managing Director of Road Safety UAE, stated that the number of deaths shows a 68 percent drop in the last 14 years. In this regard, he added that studies have recorded several issues among motorists.

Citing YouGov’s behaviors study data, he stated that the main factors leading to road crashes were ‘running late’ and the absence of a ‘caring attitude.’

Abu Dhabi and Dubai recorded the highest number of road accident deaths, with 127 and 120 deaths, respectively. Out of the total fatalities, 297 were males and 46 females, with 74 percent aged around 18-45 years old.

With regard to other emirates, 34 people died in Ras Al-Khaimah, 33 in Sharjah, 13 in Ajman, 12 in Umm Al-Quwain, and four in Fujairah.

The leading factor behind road accidents was ‘distraction,’ with Abu Dhabi having the most cases at 509, followed by 119 in Sharjah and 111 in Dubai.

Other factors included sudden turns and lane discipline, contributing to 848 accidents.