FBR Tax Offices to Remain Open on June 24, 25

All field formations of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will remain open on June 24 (Saturday) and June 25 (Sunday) for the collection of duties and taxes.

In this connection, the FBR issued instructions to the field formations here on Tuesday.

The FBR’s instructions revealed that the FBR’s field formations shall also observe extended working hours till 9:00 pm from June 24, 2023, till the Eid holidays.

To facilitate trade and for optimal revenue collection, suitable staff shall remain available for clearance of cargo during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays. Moreover, the field formations will also remain open on June 30, 2023, until might night.

The Chief Collectors of Customs are requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan to ensure the transfer of the duties and taxes collected by these branches to the respective branches of the State Bank of Pakistan on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the month of June 2023, the FBR’s instructions added.