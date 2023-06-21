This Test Could Check if ChatGPT Has Actual Artificial Intelligence

According to Mustafa Suleyman, a co-founder of Google’s AI research lab DeepMind, AI chatbots like ChatGPT should undergo a “modern Turing test” to assess their human-like intelligence.

In this proposed test, their capability to transform $100,000 into $1 million would serve as a benchmark.

Suleyman, who previously held the position of Head of Applied AI at DeepMind and now serves as the CEO and co-founder of Inflection AI, is set to publish a book titled “The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the Twenty-first Century’s Greatest Dilemma.” The book delves into the complexities and challenges posed by technology in the modern era.

ALSO READ Google ChatGPT and Bard are Giving Out Windows 10 and 11 Keys for Free

According to a report from Bloomberg, Mustafa Suleyman challenges the significance of the traditional Turing test in his book. Suleyman expresses uncertainty regarding whether this test truly represents a meaningful milestone in assessing machine intelligence.

Introduced by Alan Turing in the 1950s, the Turing test aims to determine if a machine possesses human-level intelligence. Human evaluators engage in conversations and attempt to discern whether they are interacting with a human or a machine. If the machine successfully convinces the evaluators that it is human, it is deemed to have passed the test.

ALSO READ Fake AI Image Causes a Major Drop In US Stock Market

Suleyman suggests a shift from comparing AI’s intelligence to that of humans and instead proposes a concept called “artificial capable intelligence” (ACI). ACI involves assigning AI bots with specific short-term goals and tasks that they can accomplish with minimal human intervention.

To demonstrate ACI, Suleyman proposes a new Turing test where an AI bot is provided with a $100,000 seed investment and challenged to generate $1 million in return.

The bot would need to conduct research on a potential e-commerce business idea, formulate a product plan, locate a manufacturer, and successfully sell the product.

Suleyman expresses optimism that AI will achieve this milestone within the next two years.