Dasu Dam Stage-I Completed Before Monsoon

In a significant stride towards the implementation of the Dasu Hydropower Project, the construction of Stage-I of the concrete Starter Dam has been successfully concluded prior to the onset of the high-flow Monsoon season.

The River Indus is coursing through the two Diversion Tunnels completed earlier this year as the high flow season begins, and now some of the river water is overtopping the concrete Starter Dam as designed.

The mega hydropower project meant to generate 4,320 MW was first approved in 2001. Its starter dam is designed to be completed in two stages with the first stage lifting it up to 785 meters and Stage II bringing the development up to 798 meters above sea level.

Stage II of the project will be initiated after the high-flow monsoon season in October and is projected to complete in the low-flow season.

Pertinently, the Dasu Dam project is critical to WAPDA’s low-cost, clean, and green energy plan.