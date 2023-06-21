Glacier Flood Warning Issued for KP and Gilgit-Baltistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert.

As per the official GLOF alert notification, the temperatures in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are expected to rise 6°C higher than normal for this week. Furthermore, a rain-bearing system is expected in the following week.

These conditions may lead to increased river inflows and pose a significant GLOF risk and flash floods in the vulnerable glaciated areas of GB and KP.

The district administration, relevant local organizations, and local communities are strongly advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures, particularly during Eid-ul-Azha. It is crucial to prioritize safety and be prepared for potential GLOF and flash flood situations in the aforementioned areas.

Glacial lake outburst floods occur when water accumulates in glacial lakes, leading to the sudden release of large volumes of water, debris, and rock. These events pose a significant risk to nearby communities, infrastructure, and the environment.

PMD’s alert serves as a timely reminder for authorities to prioritize safety and establish effective disaster response mechanisms. As climate change continues to impact glacial regions, the risk of GLOFs is expected to increase, necessitating strategies to safeguard vulnerable areas.