Japan Extends ¥315 Million Grant to Pakistan

A signing ceremony for the Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement between the Governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding the Human Resource Development Scholarship Program (JDS) for the year, 2023 was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs here on Thursday.

The Government of Japan has extended grant assistance worth JPY 315 million (Approx. US$ 2.4 million) to the Government of Pakistan through JICA, for 2023.

Muhammad Humair Karim, Acting Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and ITO Takeshi Minister/ Charge d’Affairs of Japan to Pakistan signed the grant agreement.

This will be the 6th grant for the JDS project given to Pakistan. Under this grant, young Federal Civil Service officers/Ex-Cadre officers are being offered Seventeen (17) Scholarships for Masters and One (01) for Ph.D./ Doctorate Programs in various universities in Japan.

A total of five batches (Each consisting of around 18 participants) have availed of this scholarship since the start of the JDS project in 2018. This project has significantly contributed to the capacity building of young officers and improvement of their performance who play a vital role in the socio-economic development of the country.

Apart from this project Japan frequently invites Pakistan’s government officials to participate in various short-term training courses held in Japan.

Muhammad Humair Karim, Acting Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi Joint Secretary (Japan), EAD appreciated the Government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

Ito Takeshi Minister/ Charge d’Affairs of Japan to Pakistan and JICA Chief assured of their commitment to work closely with the Government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.