Life Sentence Handed to Obsessed Pakistani “Lover” for Horrific Murder of a Girl in UK

A Pakistani national has been jailed for life in the United Kingdom (UK) for murdering a woman and dumping her body in a suitcase on the highway. Muhammad Arslan, 27, was convicted of the murder of 21-year-old Hina Bashir after a three-week trial at the Old Bailey. He was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Arslan, described as “obsessed” with the victim, killed her by forcibly placing a face mask in her mouth, resulting in asphyxiation. He now faces life imprisonment, with a minimum of 20 years to be served.

During the trial, Arslan admitted to the crime but denied the charge of murder. However, compelling evidence presented by the prosecution linked him to the crime. This evidence included the victim’s blood on his bed, matching face masks found at his residence (including the one used to silence her), and the defendant’s DNA on the handle of the suitcase used to hide the body.

Smartphone evidence revealed that Arslan had taken possession of Hina’s phone and read her messages to other men while she was missing.

Arslan claimed that his actions were unintentional, stating that he confronted Hina over explicit photos she had received from other men and tried to silence her when she became angry. However, the prosecution dismissed his explanation as a fabrication and argued that he killed her out of jealousy.

The court was informed that Arslan and Hina had grown up in the same village in Pakistan, and despite their five-year age difference, he had become close to her during their teenage years.

According to the prosecution, the evidence pointed to Arslan’s obsession with the victim. In November 2021, Hina arrived in the UK from Pakistan to pursue studies in business management. Arslan followed several months later, declaring his intentions to marry her. However, she was in a relationship with another student and did not reciprocate Arslan’s feelings.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, who led the investigation, confirmed Arslan’s “obsession” with the victim, stating that it was to the point that he told people they were engaged.