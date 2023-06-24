UAE Announces New Restriction for Foreign Vehicles Entering the Country

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new rule for foreign vehicles coming into the country. Starting 26 June, any foreign vehicle entering by land to Al Ghuwaifat Port Station must be insured.

This rule has been announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP).

To make things simpler, ICP has created an online portal called “Shory Aber” to apply for insurance in advance. Now, before even reaching Al Ghuwaifat Port Station, one can buy insurance for the vehicle online.

This service is great because it helps travelers and transit passengers quickly pass through the port using electronic methods.

ALSO READ How to Get a Social Media Influencer License in Saudi Arabia

ICP has outlined a step-by-step guide on its website regarding the service’s use. Another option is to download the “Shory Aber” app on iPhone or Android device.

When arriving at the ports, a traveler must show proof of insurance for their vehicle. This online service can be accessed from anywhere in just two minutes, saving travelers time and eliminating the hassle of searching for insurance providers upon arrival.

Additionally, travelers are no longer required to leave their vehicles during the process.