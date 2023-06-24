Z Prize: Unleashing the Next Generation of Business Titans!

Zindigi Prize, a social entrepreneurship competition with the mission to empower the next generation of change-makers, led by Zindigi, powered by JS Bank commenced in Lahore. Offering lucrative seed money and valuable mentorship opportunities, this program can propel start-ups to success.

Spanning over 120 universities and over 300 start-ups, the competition has garnered curiosity among young entrepreneurs. The regionals commenced with a grand opening ceremony at the University of Lahore, marking the beginning of an intensive three-day event. Over 100 inspiring and diverse entrepreneurship ideas will be presented.