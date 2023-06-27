3G/4G Users in Pakistan Decrease by 0.18 Million in May

The number of cellular subscribers, broadband penetration as well as teledensity declined in Pakistan for the second consecutive month in May 2023, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan decreased from 192.60 million by end-April to 192.27 million by end-May. The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan decreased by 0.18 million from 124.29 million by end-April 2023 to 124.11 million by end-May.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration decreased from 52.47 percent by end-April to 52.3 percent by end-May.

The cellular teledensity has declined from 81.3 percent by end-April to 81.03 percent by end-May. Total teledensity decreased from 82.39 percent by end-April to 82.12 percent by end-May.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 4.510 million by end-April to 4.445 million registering a decrease of 0.065 million. Jazz 4G users decreased from 42.588 million by end-April 2023 to 42.377 million by end-May.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.613 million by end-April to 2.577 million by end-May, while the number of 4G users increased from 32.235 million by end-April to 32.298 million by end-May.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.905 million by end-April to 2.841 million by end-May while the number of 4G users of Telenor decreased from 23.014 million by end-April to 22.934 million by end-May.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.705 million by end-May compared to 2.745 million by end-April. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 12.245 million by end-April to 12.498 million, registering a 0.253 million increase during the period under review.