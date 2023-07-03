Canada-Bound PIA Flight Called Back from Russian Airspace Due to Technical Fault

By Asma Sajid | Published Jul 3, 2023 | 4:32 pm

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight destined for Canada had to turn back to Pakistan due to a technical problem in its hydraulic system that occurred during the flight. The flight, identified as PK-797, was flying over Russia when the issue was discovered, prompting the aircraft to make a technical landing at Lahore Airport.

Originally scheduled to depart from Lahore for Toronto during the night between Sunday and Monday, the flight was forced to return to Allama Iqbal International Airport after being recalled from Russian airspace.

ALSO READ

Flight tracking data reveals that the Boeing 777-240(LR) aircraft took off from Lahore at 4:30 am on Monday and landed back at the same airport at 1:30 pm, completing nearly nine hours of flight time.

Officials from PIA informed reporters that due to the delay caused by the repair work on PK 797, passengers would be transferred to another flight to Toronto.

lens

Ahad Raza Mir All Set to Enthrall Fans in BBC World Series ‘World On Fire’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Property Dealer Found Shot Dead in Karachi
Read more in proproperty
close
>