AirSial Launches Multiple Weekly Flights to Oman

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jul 3, 2023 | 3:07 pm

AirSial, one of the leading airlines in Pakistan, has launched multiple weekly flights from Lahore, Islamabad, and Sialkot to Muscat, Oman, in a bid to meet rising demand.

According to the airline’s announcement on social media, it will operate eight weekly flights from Lahore, Islamabad, and Sialkot to Muscat.

In addition, the tickets are available for booking on AirSial’s official website. As per the earlier reports, passengers from Islamabad can avail themselves of three weekly flights to Muscat, while travelers from Lahore and Sialkot will have three and two flights per week, respectively.

The development comes after the carrier received official approval from Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to operate flights connecting three major Pakistani cities with Muscat International Airport.

The approval by Oman’s CAA demonstrates confidence in AirSial’s operational capabilities and the further development of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Oman.

The step is expected to promote trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries and facilitate people’s movement for different purposes.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


