Avanceon’s Subsidiary Secures Multimillion-Dollar Contract

Avanceon Automation & Control W.L.L Qatar, subsidiary of Avanceon Limited has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract from a major municipality in the Middle East region.

The announcement was made by Avanceon Limited in a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. It added that this order contributes 15 percent to the final count of PO Generation for 2023.

In a detailed statement, Avanceon said that the objective of the approximately $10 million project is to improve the Drainage Network Operation System by enabling real time monitoring and control of assets at various locations. The operation system improvement will be achieved by sensing early warning of flood risk, blockages, infiltration, surcharging etc. from master SCADA station. Avanceon will be installing permanent monitoring and control equipment with RTUs and will extract power from the nearest local permanent or solar power source.

Flooding is a growing concern in the Middle East region. Due to rapid urbanization, flash floods have become more common in this part of the world. Municipalities all over the Middle East region are taking proactive measures to protect population and infrastructure.

As part of the project, Avanceon Limited’s subsidiary Octopus Digital will be providing state-of-the-art digitalization services and solutions to the customer to improve monitoring, efficiency, and optimization of assets.