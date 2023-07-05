Haaris M. Chaudhary Joins Mobilink Bank as Chief Operating Officer

After announcing his decision to step down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Universal Service Fund (USF) after completing his four years term, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary is set to join Mobilink Bank as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

With a career spanning over two decades, Chaudhary has amassed expertise in various domains, including Finance and Banking, Operations, Public Policy, and Risk Management.

At USF, he oversaw strategic direction, financial planning, and operational efficiency. Before his tenure as CEO, he also served as the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate and Government Affairs at USF.

In addition to his professional experience, he holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the New York Institute of Technology.

Sharing his thoughts, Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO Mobilink Bank said,