Karachi Announces 3-Day Public Holiday for Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) declared a public holiday on 11 July to commemorate the annual Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi, a revered saint. All KMC-administered offices and locations will remain closed on this day, allowing citizens to participate in the auspicious event.

The Urs festivities will be inaugurated by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who will join the devotees in paying homage to Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi. This event holds great religious and cultural importance for the people of Karachi, who flock to the shrine to seek blessings and engage in acts of piety.

During the three-day Urs, which will conclude on 13 July, various religious activities will take place. Among these are the Mehfil-e-Sama, a gathering for spiritual music and poetry, and a Naat competition praising the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi is a cherished occasion for Karachi’s residents, reflecting their deep-rooted reverence for the saint. This public holiday allows individuals from all walks of life to come together in commemoration and unity, fostering a sense of shared spirituality and devotion within the community.

Via Pakistan Observer