KP Govt Bans Resignation from Medical Teaching Institutions

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced that it will cease issuing no objection certificates to employees of medical teaching institutions (MTIs) seeking a resignation.

This decision comes in response to several senior officials at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) wanting to resign following the replacement of the chairman of the board of governors.

ALSO READ Federal Govt Notifies 17.5% Increase in Pension

The provisional government appointed Dr. Zubair Khan, a retired dermatologist, to take over from Dr. Nausherwan Burki, who played a vital role in implementing health reforms during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government in 2014.

In a notification issued by the provincial health department, the Chief Minister’s Advisor on Health has decided to prohibit the issuance of no-objection certificates and the acceptance of resignations from MTI employees.

Additionally, the government has replaced the chairmen of MTIs, LRH, and Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad, along with certain members of other boards in tertiary care hospitals.

Reports reveal that the notification was justified due to the significant decisions made by the previous administration, including the procurement of substantial funds and the appointment of numerous employees. Consequently, the new administration wishes these individuals to be present during the transition of power.