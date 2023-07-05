Federal Govt Notifies 17.5% Increase in Pension

The federal government has notified the 17.5 percent increase in the pension for the pensioners of the federal government.

The Finance Division issued a notification which stated that the President has sanctioned an increase @ 17.5 percent of net pension with effect from 1st July 2023 until further orders to all Civil Pensioners of the federal government including civilians paid from Defence Estimates as well as retired Armed Forces Personnel and Civil Armed Forces Personnel.

The increase in pension @ 17.5 percent as mentioned at para-1 above will also be admissible to the pensioners who would retire on or after 01.07.2023. For the purpose of admissibility of increase in pension sanctioned in this O.M. the term “net pension” means “pension being drawn” minus “medical allowance”.

The increase will also be admissible on family pension granted under the Pension-cum-Gratuity Scheme, 1954, Liberalized Pension Rules, 1977, on pension sanctioned under the Central Civil Services (Extra Ordinary Pension) Rules as well as on the Compassionate Allowance under CSR-353.

If the gross pension sanctioned by the federal government is shared with any Government in accordance with the rules laid down in Part-IV of Appendix-III to the Accounts Code, Volume-I, the amount of the increase in pension will be apportioned between the Federal Government and the other Government concerned on proportionate basis.

The increase in pension sanctioned in this O.M. will not be admissible on Special Additional Pension allowed in lieu of pre-retirement Orderly Allowance and monetized value of a driver or an orderly, the notification added.